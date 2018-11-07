Tanzania: Motorcycle Accidents Kill Over 8,300 Operators, Injure Over 38,000 Others in a Decade, Parliament Hears

Dodoma — At least 8,237 motorcyclists have died, 38,237 others had some of their body organs removed after they were involved in accidents between 2008 and 2018, Parliament was told today, Wednesday November 7.

Deputy Home Affairs minister Hamadi Masauni said this in Parliament when responding to a question by Special Seats Member of Parliament Fakharia Shomari.

In her question, the legislator sought to know the trend of bodaboda accidents in the last ten years including the number of those who lost their lives and people who had their body parts removed as a result.

In his response, Mr Masauni said during that period, 38,234 road accidents occurred, causing 8,237 deaths and 38,237 others lost body parts.

I her supplementary question, Kaliua MP Magdalene Sakaya wanted to know why government vehicles were not regularly inspected in spite of causing frequent accidents.

In his response, Mr Masauni said nobody was above the law, as the government has directed government vehicles to be frequently inspected and legal measures to be taken against those who sleep on their job.

"The government has directed such drivers to be arrested, prosecuted and have their driving licences revoked," he said.