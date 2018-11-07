South Africa: Paarl Rocks Add Two Internationals to Squad for MSL

Paarl Rocks have beefed up their squad with all-rounder David Wiese and Australian T20 batsman Michael Klinger joining for the Mzansi Super League T20.

The 33-year-old Wiese will take the place of Cameron Delport during his absence due to commitments to a T10 tournament in Dubai. Klinger, who plays for Gloucestershire in England, will take the place of Paul Stirling who is no longer available.

Klinger has scored 5428 runs at a strike-rate of 124.66 in his 180 T20 games. He has played in three T20 International games for Australia after making his debut in 2017.

Wiese has player in 172 T20 games in which he has scored 1444 runs at a formidable 145.56 strike rate. He has also taken 137 wickets at an average of 24.96.

James Fortuin, chief executive officer of the outfit, said the team is shaping up to be a formidable force. Apart from the national and international players the Paarl Rocks is brimming with local flavour such as Bjorn Fortuin and Henry Davids.

Fortuin said the franchise was delighted to attract players of such calibre to the team. "We have put together a very promising side who I'm sure will make us proud. With Faf du Plessis' Tabraiz Shamsi and Dwayne Bravo as part of our arsenal, we've blended a good mix of youth and experience," added Fortuin.

Paarl Rocks have also announced further details of their backroom staff appointments. These include Henry Williams (bowling coach), Harishankar Narayanasan (analyst), Dieter Swanepoel (fitness coach) and Brent Martin (physio).

Paarl Rocks squad:

Aiden Markram, Michael Klinger (Australia), Dane Paterson, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mangaliso Mosehle, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo (Trinidad and Tobago) Tshepo Moreki, David Wiese, Kerwin Mungroo, Vaughan van Jaarsveld, Grant Thomson, Eathan Bosch, Patrick Kruger.

