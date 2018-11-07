Malawi: Ministry of Education Hails Health Advocates for Menstrual Hygiene Management

Blantyre — The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has commended different stakeholders for their efforts in promoting menstrual hygiene management among school girls with visual impairment in the country.

The coordinator for School Health and Nutritional HIV and AIDS in the Ministry, Taona Muwa made the remarks on Tuesday in Blantyre during a training workshop on menstrual hygiene management to teachers and caregivers from vocational training centres.

Muwa observed that menstruation issues do not only affect abled schools girls but also disabled learners in their quest to education.

She said it is important for organizations advocating for health and sanitation to provide information on menstrual hygiene management to visually impaired school girls in order bring the required dignity

A local organization, Campaigning for Health Education, Sanitation and Hygiene (CAHESH) Executive Director Mc Donald Kaluwa, said lack of sanitary information among school girls with visual impairment remains a challenge affecting education.

He said it was this reason that CAHESH organized a training workshop to equip teachers and caregivers from vocational training with information on menstrual hygiene management.

"We believe, engaging such people on menstrual hygiene, they will surely trickle down the information on menstrual hygiene management to school girls with visual impairment.

"This will then encourage such school girls to remain in school," he said.

Meanwhile, Afripads, has donated sanitary pads worth half a million to five vocational training schools including Mortfort, Chisombedzi and Mulanje vocation training for the blind.