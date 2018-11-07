Malawi: Woman Dies in Road Accident in Ll

Lilongwe — An accident that occurred Tuesday at Mame Trading Centre in Lilongwe has claimed the life of a woman identified as 39 year old Greseria Jeleva.

The accident occurred at around 6:30 in the morning at Mame Trading Centre in Namitete as the deceased was trying to cross the road from the left to right side of the road.

Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kingsley Dandaula confirmed that the accident involved a motor vehicle registration number NN182/MH 427, which is a freight liner that was being driven by Thomson Matanje from Chaima Village, Traditional Authority Santhe in Kasungu.

The driver was driving from Namitete towards Lilongwe along the Mchinji - Lilongwe road. Upon arrival at Mame, he saw the deceased crossing the road and to avoid hitting the woman, he swayed his vehicle to the extreme side of the road where, unfortunately, he still hit the woman.

The deceased is said to have tried to run but she fell and the tyres of the trailer of the vehicle ran over her. Following the impact, the pedestrian died on the spot after succumbing to multiple injuries.

Dandaula has since advised drivers and pedestrian to exercise caution to avoid such preventable accidents.

"Drivers should slow down upon reaching busy sites such as trading centres since such places are usually crowded with people including children. Pedestrians should also be cautious when crossing the road," he appealed.

The deceased, Jeleva, hailed from Mazianyanja Village, Traditional Authority M'bwatalika in Lilongwe and was residing at Mame.