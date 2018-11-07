Malawi: Two Suspects Arrested for Murdering a Security Guard

Blantyre — Limbe Police in Blantyre on Sunday arrested two people on allegation that they had a hand in the brutal murder of Joseph Juma aged 50, who until his death was one of the security guards at Hill View Poultry Farm in Chigumula in the city.

According to Limbe Police Deputy Publicist, Widson Nhlane, the suspected murderers, Samson Manjomo, 36 and Charles Kanyoza aged 38, who were also on the police wanted list brutally killed Juma in October after invading the poultry farm.

"The incident happened during the night of October 23, this year. On this material night, police received a report from the Farm Manager Moses Kwenda that unknown thugs had invaded the premises; tied up all the security guards and in the process brutally killed Joseph Juma after sealing his mouth and nose with a seal -tape.

"Police immediately launched a manhunt and successfully on November 4, Criminal Investigation officers cornered the two in areas of Yasin and PIM in Chiradzulu District. These suspects were also found in possession of the deceased's cell phone," said Nhlane.

The Police PRO further said after interrogation, the suspects led a team of officers to where they hid the property which they stole at the farm on this material night.

"Some of the items were work suits labelled Donna's Eggs, 9 Shovels, supersonic twitters and flasks just to mention but a few.

"Police officers are still doing their field work to make more arrests and an appeal goes to community members for assistance by providing them with tips on the whereabouts of the remaining suspected murderers," he added.

The two will appear in court soon to answer charges of murder which is in contravention of section 209 of the penal code.

Manjomo comes from Khonyiwa Village in Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre while Kanyoza hails from Sagawa Village in Traditional Authority Juma in Mulanje District.