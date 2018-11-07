7 November 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Two Suspects Arrested for Murdering a Security Guard

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yamikani Yapuwa

Blantyre — Limbe Police in Blantyre on Sunday arrested two people on allegation that they had a hand in the brutal murder of Joseph Juma aged 50, who until his death was one of the security guards at Hill View Poultry Farm in Chigumula in the city.

According to Limbe Police Deputy Publicist, Widson Nhlane, the suspected murderers, Samson Manjomo, 36 and Charles Kanyoza aged 38, who were also on the police wanted list brutally killed Juma in October after invading the poultry farm.

"The incident happened during the night of October 23, this year. On this material night, police received a report from the Farm Manager Moses Kwenda that unknown thugs had invaded the premises; tied up all the security guards and in the process brutally killed Joseph Juma after sealing his mouth and nose with a seal -tape.

"Police immediately launched a manhunt and successfully on November 4, Criminal Investigation officers cornered the two in areas of Yasin and PIM in Chiradzulu District. These suspects were also found in possession of the deceased's cell phone," said Nhlane.

The Police PRO further said after interrogation, the suspects led a team of officers to where they hid the property which they stole at the farm on this material night.

"Some of the items were work suits labelled Donna's Eggs, 9 Shovels, supersonic twitters and flasks just to mention but a few.

"Police officers are still doing their field work to make more arrests and an appeal goes to community members for assistance by providing them with tips on the whereabouts of the remaining suspected murderers," he added.

The two will appear in court soon to answer charges of murder which is in contravention of section 209 of the penal code.

Manjomo comes from Khonyiwa Village in Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre while Kanyoza hails from Sagawa Village in Traditional Authority Juma in Mulanje District.

Malawi

Chilima Party Dragged to Supreme Court of Appeal

Attorney General and Registrar of Political Parties in the country on Tuesday appealed against the court ruling that… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.