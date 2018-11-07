7 November 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Mulanje Mother Kills Newborn Baby

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daniel Nyanjagha

Mulanje — Police in Mulanje have arrested a 19-year-old mother for allegedly killing her own newborn baby.

According to a police report, the mother-Bertha Mongola was in a secret relationship with a school teacher (Name not mentioned) in the area which resulted in her falling pregnant.

The report says after several failed attempts to abort the pregnancy, the suspect delivered a baby on Friday on her own and killed the newborn instantly by pulling its umbilical cord.

She later revealed her inhuman actions when relatives confronted her after noticing a change in her health condition.

The issue was reported to a Community Child Protection Worker, Merry Mailosi and later at Namphungo Police Unit.

Subsequently, the police ordered the burial of the dead body before arresting Mongola.

Mulanje Public Relations Officer Gresham Ngwira condemned the development, saying the act was an impingement on the right to life.

Bertha Mongola comes from Tchavi Village in Traditional Authority Juma in the district.

Malawi

Chilima Party Dragged to Supreme Court of Appeal

Attorney General and Registrar of Political Parties in the country on Tuesday appealed against the court ruling that… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.