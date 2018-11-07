Malawi: Mulanje Mother Kills Newborn Baby

Mulanje — Police in Mulanje have arrested a 19-year-old mother for allegedly killing her own newborn baby.

According to a police report, the mother-Bertha Mongola was in a secret relationship with a school teacher (Name not mentioned) in the area which resulted in her falling pregnant.

The report says after several failed attempts to abort the pregnancy, the suspect delivered a baby on Friday on her own and killed the newborn instantly by pulling its umbilical cord.

She later revealed her inhuman actions when relatives confronted her after noticing a change in her health condition.

The issue was reported to a Community Child Protection Worker, Merry Mailosi and later at Namphungo Police Unit.

Subsequently, the police ordered the burial of the dead body before arresting Mongola.

Mulanje Public Relations Officer Gresham Ngwira condemned the development, saying the act was an impingement on the right to life.

Bertha Mongola comes from Tchavi Village in Traditional Authority Juma in the district.