7 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Trucking Company Defends Decision to Fire 300 Drivers Who Tested Positive for Marijuana

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
Cannabis leaves (file photo).

based trucking company has defended its decision to dismiss 300 of its drivers who tested positive for dagga.

"Yes, unfortunately we had to dismiss 300 of our truck drivers after they tested positive for marijuana use, which is in violation of our company Innovative Staffing Solutions' code of conduct," Arnoux Maré, MD of Innovative Staffing Solutions told News 24 on Wednesday.

This comes after the Constitutional Court decriminalised the private use of dagga in South Africa.

Management, however, insists that the Constitutional Court ruling has nothing to do with the regular testing of its drivers.

"Testing for illegal substances and alcohol abuse while on duty has been part and parcel of our procedures since we opened our company many years ago. All drivers at Innovative Staffing Solutions sign a contract that specifies the terms of their employment.

"The contract states that the employee undertakes and understands that he/she is not allowed to work or be on either the employer's, a client's or any premises where working duties are performed, while under the influence of alcohol and/ or intoxicating drugs," Maré explained.

Risk

Innovative Solutions stood by its decision because, in its view, the effects of the use of marijuana could be detectable in the bloodstream days after it was originally consumed.

"A trucker driving under the influence of cannabis can be likened to a non-coherent person barrelling a 60-ton missile down the road at 80 to 100km/h. If he or she loses control of the vehicle, innocent people are likely to lose their lives and infrastructure could be seriously damaged," Maré said.

He said this increased risk of hurting people and incurring damage to personal or public property was too high for the company.

"Our drivers are expected to act responsibly. After all, they are responsible for ensuring valuable vehicles and their cargo gets from one destination to the next safely."

Source: News24

South Africa

Gigaba - I'm Sorry for Pinky Finger Jibe

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has apologised unreservedly for making a gesture with his pinky finger at an EFF MP… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.