Tanzania: Exams Lay Off 8 Alliance Players for Mtibwa Tie

ALLIANCE FC interim Coach Daddy Gilbert has confirmed that his side will miss eight key players in their today's Mainland Premier League match against Mtibwa Sugar at Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza.

Speaking after his team training at Nyamagana Stadium on Monday, Daddy said his players will miss the match because they have started the form four national examinations on Monday at Alliance Secondary School in Mwanza.

He named the players as Zabona Khamis, Kelvin Richard, Rajab Kibera, Shabaan William and Martin Kiggi. Others are David Richard, Godlove Mdumule and Salim Mohamed. Daddy said he will use his other players so as to help their team to win their match against fourth-placed Mtibwa Sugar.

He disclosed that apart from his players who are doing their national exams, the rest of the players are in good shape and fit. The team which is sponsored by GF trucks & Equipment are now placed 18th on the log.

They have won only two matches against KMC by 2-1 and Singida United by 1-0 at Nyamagana Stadium.

They have lost seven matches against Simba by 5-1 and Yanga by 3-0 both at the National Stadium, lost 2-0 to Tanzania Prisons and Mbeya City at Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya.

They lost 1-0 against Mbao FC at CCM Kirumba Stadium and Lipuli FC by the same margin at Samora Stadium in Iringa. Alliance drew four matches against JKT Tanzania, African Lyon, Ndanda FC and Coastal Union.

Other league matches lined up for today will see Coastal Union taking on Ndanda Fc at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga, Mwadui FC will host Lipuli FC at the Mwadui Complex in Shinyanga, while Biashara United will battle it out against Tanzania Prisons at the Karume Stadium in Musoma. Kagera Sugar will face Singida United at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba and Ruvu Shooting will host Stand United at the Mabatini grounds in Mlandizi, Coast Region