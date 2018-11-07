Tanzania: TSN, Judiciary to Forge Close Working Relations

TANZANIA Standard Newspapers (TSN) Limited and the Judiciary of Tanzania have expressed their commitment to cementing further cooperation on various areas, including publishing of educative articles regarding projects and activities being done by the court.

This was revealed yesterday during a tour by officials from the Communications Unit of the Judiciary who visited TSN headquarters, the publishers of Daily News, Sunday News, Habari Leo, Habari Leo Jumapili and Spoti Leo in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking to the guests, TSN Acting Managing Editor, Ms Tuma Abdallah said the company will continue to work closely with the court by covering all stories from the court so that members of the public can be updated.

"They have been our good partners, so we shall continue to cooperate with them. Also, TSN has welcomed their request to introduce special columns where they will be writing educative articles on legal issues that the public will be interested to read," she said.

She added that the company is committed to publishing credible information and that it will continue to do the same via the available platforms to ensure members of the public are fed with stories from the judiciary as well.

The Judiciary officers were also introduced to other services being offered by TSN that include printing of various publications and recording of documentaries. Adding; "We are welcoming them to use this company on disseminating their information to the public".

On his part, the Judiciary's Head of Communication Unit, Nurdin Ndimbe thanked TSN for continued cooperation, especially on making public information from the judiciary which is a pillar of the state.

He said right now the judiciary is implementing a five-year strategic plan that will cover aspects on human resources, stakeholders' involvement and case hearing, among others.

"Our visit here is part of implementing one of the strategies to meet our stakeholders, hopefully we shall keep in touch," he said, adding that they will use the column from TSN newspapers to share educative and informative articles as part of efforts to reach more people.