Tanzania: Udom to Host Research, Innovation Week Tomorrow

THE University of Dodoma (UDOM) will host Research and Innovation Week (RIW) as from tomorrow at the institution main campus in Dodoma City.

The University's Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic, Research and Consultancy), Prof Peter Msoffe, noted here yesterday that the goal of the weeklong event would be to provide students and staff with a platform to showcase their research and innovations.

"This will allow us to evaluate and earmark those products that could be fostered by the University and finally reach the market," said the Deputy Vice Chancellor of UDOM in interview with the 'Daily News'.

He said there will be four venues at the institution for the event, pointing out that College of Health Sciences will house mainly health related research and innovations, including the use of ICT in interacting with patients, who require obstetric services to reduce maternal child health.

Prof Msoffe said the Colleges of Education and Natural and Mathematical Sciences will use College of Natural and Mathematical Sciences to host the event, adding that centre will showcase innovations as educational technology amongst others to improve students' performance and new statistical methods.

For College of Earth Sciences and Informatics and Virtual Education, he said it will host the event at College of Informatics and Virtual Education (CIVE).

"Here members of the public will have an opportunity to see various innovations related to virtual classes, virtual labs and the use of ICT such as voice alert system in gas leakage," observed the don.

Prof Msoffe hinted that the Colleges of Humanities and Social Sciences and Business Studies and Law will host the event at College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS), where their projects, among other, will feature teaching and learning through photography.

"The climax of RIW will see winners from 12 participants at the event, who will then be awarded with prizes," he said.

Prof Msoffe observed that RIW would encourage students and staff of the tertiary institution to engage in production of research results and innovation prototypes to source new knowledge generation, and production of prototypes which can support the industrial economy.

"RIW also aims at supporting innovations or prototypes that will feed into our innovations spaces and incubation centre, which is a unit that nurtures students' and staff innovations," he added.