7 November 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Udom to Host Research, Innovation Week Tomorrow

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ludovick Kazoka in Dodoma

THE University of Dodoma (UDOM) will host Research and Innovation Week (RIW) as from tomorrow at the institution main campus in Dodoma City.

The University's Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic, Research and Consultancy), Prof Peter Msoffe, noted here yesterday that the goal of the weeklong event would be to provide students and staff with a platform to showcase their research and innovations.

"This will allow us to evaluate and earmark those products that could be fostered by the University and finally reach the market," said the Deputy Vice Chancellor of UDOM in interview with the 'Daily News'.

He said there will be four venues at the institution for the event, pointing out that College of Health Sciences will house mainly health related research and innovations, including the use of ICT in interacting with patients, who require obstetric services to reduce maternal child health.

Prof Msoffe said the Colleges of Education and Natural and Mathematical Sciences will use College of Natural and Mathematical Sciences to host the event, adding that centre will showcase innovations as educational technology amongst others to improve students' performance and new statistical methods.

For College of Earth Sciences and Informatics and Virtual Education, he said it will host the event at College of Informatics and Virtual Education (CIVE).

"Here members of the public will have an opportunity to see various innovations related to virtual classes, virtual labs and the use of ICT such as voice alert system in gas leakage," observed the don.

Prof Msoffe hinted that the Colleges of Humanities and Social Sciences and Business Studies and Law will host the event at College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS), where their projects, among other, will feature teaching and learning through photography.

"The climax of RIW will see winners from 12 participants at the event, who will then be awarded with prizes," he said.

Prof Msoffe observed that RIW would encourage students and staff of the tertiary institution to engage in production of research results and innovation prototypes to source new knowledge generation, and production of prototypes which can support the industrial economy.

"RIW also aims at supporting innovations or prototypes that will feed into our innovations spaces and incubation centre, which is a unit that nurtures students' and staff innovations," he added.

Tanzania

No Group Is Under Siege, Tanzania Is Safe - Lugola

THOUGH homosexuality and same sex marriages remain illegal in Tanzania, lives of those involved in the unlawful acts are… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.