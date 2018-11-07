Eritrea: Commendable Honey Production in Adi-Keih

Adi-Keih — Mr. Yohannes Zewengel, bee farming expert at the Ministry of Agriculture branch in the Adi-Keih sub-zone, indicated that the sub-zone with its landscape, temperature and flora endowment is conducive for honey production.

Pointing out that already 280 citizens in the sub-zone are engaged in bee farming, Mr. Yohannes said that last year 9 thousand kg. of honey has been produced from 1068 traditional bee hives and in September and October only 15 thousand kg of honey from 317 modern bee hives.

Mr. Yhannes also called on the bee farmers to see the difference between traditional and modern way bee farming and introduce modern bee hives for better outcome and satisfy the local market.