South Africa: AB Sets Out Tshwane Spartans Title Chances

Superstar batsman AB de Villiers believes that his Tshwane Spartans might have enough to be top contenders for the Mzansi Super League tournament set to start next Friday, November 16.

De Villiers will feature for Spartans in the highly-anticipated tournament opening fixture - the North versus South clash - against Cape Town Blitz at Newlands (19:30 start).

PICS: Mzansi Super League trophy unveiled

All focus will be on the return of the 33-year-old nicknamed "Mr 360" for his breath-taking shot selection.

Tickets costing from R50 each are still available across Ticketpro, Jet stores, CNA, Spar and Caltex garage outlets around the country with half the entrance price for pensioners and children under the age of 18.

"I have full faith in our ability to cross the line in that opener and there cannot be a better place to play cricket. Cape Town is a great set-up - apart from SuperSport Park of course - with the North v South derby in the tournament. I think it will be a great game and I am looking forward to it," said De Villiers.

"The quality of cricket in the Mzansi Super League is going to be good. It's very exciting, I am very happy to finally be part of the tournament that I believe will help South African cricket development and give youngsters incredible exposure to play with some of the world superstars."

De Villiers will have international marquee player Eoin Morgan, Proteas players Lungi Ngidi, Theunis de Bruyn and Robbie Frylinck as his team-mates; as well as top young talent in batsman Tony de Zorzi and fast bowler Lutho Sipamla.

The Blitz this week announced Farhaan Behardien as their tournament captain and are not short of talent with star paceman Dale Steyn, wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock and international marquee player, Dawid Malan, forming a part of their squad.

However, the 34-year-old also raised the temperature about Durban Heat's chances in the coming weeks, saying: "I know the Player Draft system is tricky, but I think we have a great squad. I believe we really have talented team, more importantly, we have a great spirit, a bunch of humble guys that are prepared to have work hard and have fun on the cricket field - and hopefully off it too.

"I think the Heat look like a good side as well with a team similar to ours. It is T20 cricket and anything can happen from all the teams, but I do believe that we have something special that will help us cross the line in the tournament."

Source: Sport24