Uganda: Two Witchdoctors Arrested Over Kisekka Businesswoman's Murder Released

Police have released two witchdoctors who had been arrested over the murder of Kisekka Market vendor, Zulaika Nalubega.

Nalubega, a vendor in car spare parts lived with her husband, Qurish Lukandwa in Nsagu village, Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District. She was found dead in their matrimonial home on October 7, this year.

Nalubega's husband who was accused of having hit her with a pestle following a quarrel was sighted in a shrine in Rakai District prompting police to arrest Swadiq Mwanjje and Hajjarah Nakiyanja.

Locals had told police that Nalubega's husband is a suspect in the murder because the couple had had quarrels in which the deceased had accused him of having a love affair with their housemaid.

Husband on the run

However, police are yet to arrest Lukandwa who is said to be in hiding.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said the witchdoctors have since been released by Kisubi police on bond because their investigations revealed that the duo received the suspect as a client but did not know his criminal acts.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the hunt for Lukandwa had since been intensified both in Kampala and Greater Masaka where he is suspected to be hiding.

He said he will be arraigned in court for murder upon arrest.

Police findings so far

Mr Lukandwa allegedly killed his wife with a pestle after she reprimanded him for having sex with a maid. Neighbours narrated to police that the suspect had severally attempted to make love with the maid but he would be interrupted by his wife.

"The information we have is that [Mr] Lukandwa hit his wife with a rod on the head and it killed her on spot. The two had a serious misunderstanding that ended in death. The suspect is currently on the run and we are searching for him," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Suspect's confession

Mr Lukandwa reportedly called his wife's parents and informed them how he had killed their daughter. The relatives contacted police who arrived at the couple's home and found Nalubega lying in a pool of blood.

"The parents received a call from their son in-law after killing their daughter. A case was opened and we are looking for [Mr] Lukandwa to answer murder charges. We are going to get him wherever he is hiding," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Raped housemaid

Sources said Mr Lukandwa had fled their home for three days after the maid accused him of raping her. Nalubega reportedly convinced her husband to return home on October 7 evening on promise of reconciliation.

Upon return, Nalubega is said to have tasked her husband to tell whether he raped the maid or not. A quarrel reportedly ensued and Lukandwa hit his charged wife with a grinder. A murder case is already registered against Mr Lukandwa under police reference SD 05/15/10/2018.

[email protected]