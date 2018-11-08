7 November 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Latest - 47 Killed On the Spot in Horrific Rusape Bus Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
The wreckage of Bolt Cutter and Smart Express buses that collided head-on on the Harare-Mutare Highway, killing 47 people and leaving 70 others injured.
By Staff Reporter

At least 47 people are said to have died on the spot after a head-on collision between two buses in Rusape.

Details were still sketchy Wednesday evening but State broadcaster ZBC reported that police had confirmed as many as 47 people had died on the spot.

Transport Minister Biggie Matiza said he was still waiting for official police communication.

"We are waiting for official communication but for now we have reports indicating at least 30 people have lost their lives. We are saddened by the development," said Matiza.

Reports claimed a coach belonging to Bolt Cutter bus company travelling from Mutare to Harare collided with a Smart Express Bus Services coach heading in the opposite direction just outside Rusape.

Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was not immediately available for comment but ZBC quoted him in its figures about the accident.

Zimbabwe

Govt Targets 1,5 Million Houses By 2023

Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Ezra Chadzamira has reaffirmed that Government is committed to its development… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.