Zimbabwe: Latest - 47 Killed On the Spot in Horrific Rusape Bus Crash

Photo: The Herald

The wreckage of Bolt Cutter and Smart Express buses that collided head-on on the Harare-Mutare Highway, killing 47 people and leaving 70 others injured.

At least 47 people are said to have died on the spot after a head-on collision between two buses in Rusape.

Details were still sketchy Wednesday evening but State broadcaster ZBC reported that police had confirmed as many as 47 people had died on the spot.

Transport Minister Biggie Matiza said he was still waiting for official police communication.

"We are waiting for official communication but for now we have reports indicating at least 30 people have lost their lives. We are saddened by the development," said Matiza.

Reports claimed a coach belonging to Bolt Cutter bus company travelling from Mutare to Harare collided with a Smart Express Bus Services coach heading in the opposite direction just outside Rusape.

Police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was not immediately available for comment but ZBC quoted him in its figures about the accident.