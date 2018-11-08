Nigeria: We're Trying to Organise Nigeria After 'Mind-Boggling Mismanagement' - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration is trying its best to organise the country after mind-boggling mismanagement of past administrations.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, said Mr Buhari stated this when he received a group from the South-eastern part of Nigeria under the aegis of One-on-One Nigeria, Tuesday night.

Mr Adesina, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, quoted the president as saying: "We are trying to organise the country. The extent of mismanagement we met when we came was mind-boggling.

"Many times, I have spoken about the tremendous resources available to us between 1999 and 2014, and how it was frittered.

"If only they had used just 25 per cent of it on infrastructure; road, rail, power, Nigerians would mind their own businesses, and not bother about whoever was in power.

"The casualty figure on our roads daily is simply scandalous. No wonder they are in opposition now, despite all the power they thought they had."

The group, led by Chido Obidiegwu, said it had keenly observed the strides of the Buhari administration nationwide, particularly in the South-east, "and it is now pay-back time".

He said: "We have seen the work being done on the long-abandoned Second Niger Bridge, roads are being constructed in many parts of the region, and we believe there is every reason to support you for a second term."

While describing Mr Buhari as the "grandfather of war against indiscipline and corruption, nightmare of insurgents, Mr Food Security, consolation to pensioners and Mr Frugality," the group said it was going to mobilise South-easterners to massively vote for him.

The group also believed that "one good turn would then deserve another in 2023".

One-on-One Nigeria also promised to mobilise youth groups, women, artisans, traders and religious groups to massively vote for Buhari, adding that it has all it takes - "courage, drive, verve and vitality".

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that seven men and two women represented the group during the visit.

(NAN)