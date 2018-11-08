7 November 2018

Nigeria/Ghana: Ghana 2018 - Super Falcons' Coach Names Final Squad

By Tunde Eludini

The list of 21 players who will be donning the colours of Nigeria at the 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ghana has been released.

The list was officially announced Wednesday by Super Falcons Head Coach Thomas Dennerby

The championship starts next week, with Cup holders Nigeria heading Group B of the competition, to contend with South Africa, Zambia and Kenya.

The eight -time champions, presently at the world -renowned Sol Beni, Abidjan (academy of 1998 African champions ASEC Mimosas FC) for an eight -day final camping, will depart for Ghana on Wednesday, 14th November.

Nigeria take on South Africa on November 18, before matches against Zambia and Kenya in Cape Coast.

Hosts Ghana, Algeria, Mali and Cameroon will battle things out in Group A in Accra.

THE 21 FALCONS FOR GHANA 2018

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Confluence Queens); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels)

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Sarah Nnodim (Nasarawa Amazons); Ngozi Ebere (Barcelona FC, Cyprus); Faith Michael (Pitea IF, Sweden); Onome Ebi (Henan Huisanhang, China); Osinachi Ohale (Vaxjo DFF, Sweden); Josephine Chukwunonye (Asarum AIF, Sweden)

Midfielders: Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Ngozi Okobi (Eskiltuna UTD, Sweden); Rita Chikwelu (Krstianstand DFF, Sweden); Halimat Ayinde (Asarum AIF, Sweden)

Forwards: Anam Imo (Nasarawa Amazons); Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo Queens); Asisat Oshoala (Dalian Quanjian, China); Francisca Ordega (Washington Spirit, USA); Desire Oparanozie (En Avant Guingamp, France); Chinaza Uchendu (SC Braga, Portugal); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Biik Kazygurt, Kazakhstan)

