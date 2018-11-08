7 November 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

West Africa: Benue Killings - Again, ECOWAS Court Postpones Judgment

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
By Evelyn Okakwu

The Court of Justice for the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) has again postponed judgement in a fundamental rights case brought before it by indigenes of Benue State, Nigeria.

The indigenes including a Catholic priest, Solomon Nfa, have asked the court to order the Nigerian government to pay them N1 trillion, for their losses in the series of killings recorded under the current administration.

The case was brought against President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

Other named applicants in the suit are Joseph Dooga, Sam Abah, David Iordaah, Ochepo Yakubu and Terese Tange.

According to the application, the indigenes alleged outright neglect by Mr Buhari's administration and accused the military of compromising its constitutional role of protecting the people.

The indigenes likened the killings in their state to an attempted genocide and accused the federal government and the military of 'watching', while Benue communities were attacked by the herdsmen.

The ECOWAS court had resolved to deliver judgement in the matter since March, but postponed the judgement date twice, before beginning an annual vacation in July.

On Wednesday, the court also noted that the expected judgement could not be delivered because the panel of judges attending to the matter had resigned.

A counsel for the plaintiff, Vembe Terfa, also asked the court for time to submit his final addresses.

Subsequently, the court decided to return in December to deliver the judgement in the matter.

Although the precise date in December was not stated, the court said it would reconvene in the middle of next month.

Benue State was affected by a series of attacks from suspected herdsmen since 2015, with the herders confirming they carried out some of the attacks.

A PREMIUM TIMES investigation in 2016 revealed that the attacks had resulted in the deaths of over 1,000 people within the state.

Also in January, 70 victims of suspected herdsmen attacks were buried in mass graves.

West Africa

ECOWAS Earmarks $46,000 for Proposed Single Currency

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission will commit $46,000 to launch a competition to… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.