8 November 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Tanzania: KPL Side Set for Zanzibar Training Camp

By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Bandari will leave Mombasa on day for Zanzibar for a four-day training camp.

The club chief executive officer, Edward Oduor on Wednesday said they will play two friendly matches in the island as part of their build up for the new season.

Bandari head coach, Bernard Mwalala said he was happy they were leaving for the tour with an injury free squad.

"I'm confident we will utilise the four days well and follow our training programme in preparation for this season's Premier League which we are targeting a better finish than our second place last season," he said.

Bandari squad: Farouk Shikalo, Amai Atariza, Fred Nkata, Hassan Iddi, Felly Mulumba, Michael Luvutsi, Abdalla H Riziki, Hassan Abdallah, Collins Agade, William Wadri, David King'atua, Darius Msagha, Kelvin Omondi, Zakayo Keegan and Mustapha Oduor, Others are Yema Mwama, Dan Guya, Shaaban Kenga, Swaleh Chacha, Siraj Mohamed, Wycliffe Ochomo, Wilberforce Lugogo, Farid Mohammed, Benjamin Mosha, Duncan Otewa, Hamisi Mwinyi, Brian Otieno, Dennis Magige, Joshua Ouko, Bernard Odhiambo and Boniface Akenga

