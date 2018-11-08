Kenya: Captain's Prize Events Dominate Weekend's Golf

Thika Sports Club captain Chris Kinuthia will this weekend host a huge field of 300 players in his Captain's Prize tournament at the par 72 course in an event that will essentially wind up his term in office.

The course at the moment is in a good condition and during last weekend's Ananas Mall Golf tournament, the middle and high handicappers led by lady golfer Esther Wanjiku Mwangi dominated the prize list with Simon Ndungu on 34 being the best single figure handicap golfer.

It will be interesting to see how they will perform this weekend at the same course with Charles Wachira and Wycliffe Murwayi who carded 38 points each among some of the players to watch.

An Isuzu Mu-X SUV courtesy of TMD (Thika Motor Dealers) Kenya, will be at stake for the Hole-In-One at the par three-11th hole during the main event on Saturday.

"This is one of the many reasons that have made many golfers to list their names for the weekend event. I am so grateful to TMD and all the sponsors who have come on-board to support the event," said Kinuthia.

Though the main event is set to begin on Saturday at 6am, there will be a curtain riser Friday which will include a chipping competition with lots of prizes to be won.

Meanwhile, in the Mount Kenya region, all roads will lead to Nanyuki Sports Club where the 2016/2017 captain Jediel Kirimi Muriungi will also host a Captain's Prize on Saturday and Sunday in an event that has attracted golfers from as far away as Nakuru, Mombasa, Thika, Ruiru and the sister clubs of Nyeri and Nyahururu. During his tenure, he came up with the idea of sinking a 220m borehole which yields enough water to irrigate the entire course.

"Thanks to such corporates like CBA who raised one million shillings to fund hole number one, the work on all the holes is complete and the course is in pristine state and all set for the weekend event," said Muriungi.

At the century old Royal Nairobi in the capital, outgoing chairman Jack Okuku hosts 200 players at the Chairman's Prize at the club where he served as captain before being elected chairman and he has lined up an array of prizes for the two-day event whose first round is set for Friday.

Most of the club's single figure handicap golfers such as Abner Onsomu, Joseah Kogo, Kevin Juma, and Joshua Ichangi all of whom have been playing well lately, have been listed to battle it out for the overall title.

During the recent Kambasome Golf tournament both Ichangi and Kogo carded 39 points to finish just a point behind Henry Kinyua who posted 40 points.

"The course is currently in an excellent condition and fairly easy for one to score. I expect some stiff competition between those in the middle and low handicap golfers," said Okuku.