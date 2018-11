Kenya: Ronaldinho, Oliech in Legendary Star-Studded Team to Face Sofapaka

Nairobi — Decorated Brazilian football star Ronaldinkho will play in an exhibition match alongside Kenyan football legends that comprises of former Harambee Stars skipper Dennis Oliech against KPL side Sofapaka FC at the Ruaraka KCB Sports Club on Sunday.

Ronaldinho, who is the official Betika brand ambassador, will also be involved in the match courtesy of the gaming firm which also sponsors 2009 KPL champions Sofapaka FC.

The Kenyan legends team will be handled by former Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee and will feature Mahmoud Abass, Oliech and 1987 Africa Cup Winners' Cup winning captain Austin Oduor.

Other players include former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno, Kakamega Homeboyz striker Allan Wanga and former AFC Leopards and Stars goalkeeper Matthew Ottamax.

Ronaldinho, who won the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 2002, will be in the country for a three-day visit to promote grassroots football.

Sofapaka captain Stephen Waruru is looking forward to sharing the pitch with the double FIFA World Player of The Year, who is regarded as one of the most skillful player to have ever played the game, lighting up European football for many years always with a smile on his face.

"The Brazilian has retired after an extraordinary career, but his wonderful talent will be remembered for ever. And playing against him will change our history," Waruru said.

Waruru believes that playing against the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner will give him the feel and impression of playing in the World Cup despite the country never having qualified for the football showpiece.

"Watching Ronaldinho was fun, it made people happy and playing against him will be inspirational. His visit will inspire upcoming footballers and allow them to dream big," said Waruru adding that his team-mates are also excited at being accorded that rare opportunity thanks to Betika.

Sofapaka finished fifth in the 2018 Kenyan Premier League and reached the final of FKF Cup against Kariobangi Sharks.

The club founded in 2004 participated in the 2010 CAF Champions League and have also taken part in the CAF Confederation Cup three times.

Kenya legends Team

Mathew Ottamax

Josiah Ougo

Tom Juma

Simeone Mulama

Ramadhan Balala

Francis Oduor

Titus Mulama

Allan Wanga

Maurice Sunguti

Edward Karanja

Dennis Oliech

Victor Onyango

Mahmoud Abbas

Austin Oduor

Musa Otieno

Henry Motego

Coach - Jacob Ghost Mulee