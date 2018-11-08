7 November 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya/Ghana: Starlets, Ghana Draw in Nations Cup Warm Up

Nairobi — The national women's football team Harambee Starlets warmed up for the upcoming 2018 Africa Cup of Nations (AWOCON) with a 1-1 draw against visitors Ghana's Black Queens at Kasarani Stadium on Wednesday.

The Black Queens rallied from a goal down to share spoils as both teams get ready for the continental showdown.

Mercy Achieng had given the Starlets a 15th-minute lead when she tapped in a low cross by Mwanahalima Adam after a swift counter-attack.

The Black Queens would, however, get back in the game, and deservedly got an equalizer after Linda Eshun sent a low shot into the left corner from a well-executed set piece.

Ghana had a chance late on to nick a win but were denied by the crossbar with the hosts holding on for a draw.

The match was a buildup to the upcoming Africa Women Cup of Nations, set to be held in Ghana between November 18, and December 1, 2018.

