7 November 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Grandson of Kenyatta Wins Seat in U.S. Mid-Term Elections

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
Malcolm Kenyatta, the new Pennsylvania State Representative of the 181st District in Philadelphia.
By Chad Kitundu

His grandfather changed his name from Donald Brooks Jackson to Muhammad Kenyatta in the early 1970s.

A grandson to a former American professor and civil rights leader who changed his name to honour his hero, Kenya's first president Jomo Kenyatta, won a seat on Wednesday in the United States elections.

Malcolm Kenyatta, 27, was elected the Pennsylvania State Representative of the 181st District in Philadelphia.

Mr Kenyatta also made history as the first openly gay candidate of color to win the elections in Pennsylvania.

The newly-elected Pennsylvania State Representative's grandfather changed his name from Donald Brooks Jackson to Muhammad Kenyatta in the early 1970s to honour his perceived heroes Elijah Muhammad, leader of the Nation of Islam, and Jomo Kenyatta.

THIRD GENERATION

Mr Kenyatta is third-generation North Philadelphian and a fierce civic and community advocate.

He has been working to change outcomes in the neighborhood in which he was born, raised, and he's called home for all of his twenty-seven years.

He was born to the late Kelly and Malcolm J. Kenyatta and raised in north central Philadelphia with his three siblings.

He is a product of the public school system and graduated from Temple University with a major in public communications and minor in political science.

His grandfather, who was a civil rights leader, minister and local, politician ran for mayor in 1975 but did not win. He died in 1988 due to ill health.

Kenya

Union to Lose Office Over Power Bill

Kenya Power has been allowed to auction the Kenya African National Union's (Kanu) offices in Nakuru to recover Sh738.8… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.