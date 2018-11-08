7 November 2018

Kenya: AFC Trolls Gor Mahia Brilliantly During 4-0 Loss

By Eddy Kagera

AFC Leopards brilliantly trolled Gor Mahia after they fell behind Everton during the high-profile friendly match that was played in England on Tuesday night.

By half time, the Kenya Premier League champions had fallen 2-0 behind the ninth placed team on the English Premier League log.

AFC social media handler simply put emojis of two large blue circles to describe the score.

For starters, AFC and Gor are bitter football rivals with their clash being known as mashemeji derby.

K'ogalo have, however, been the better team in the recent years.

But Gor would not take the trolling lightly, retorting: "Bitter lol."

Gor Mahia defeated Tanzania Simba 2-0 in the eight-team SportPesa Super Cup tournament held in Nakuru in July, to earn the bragging rights of facing Everton.

🔵🔵

- AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) November 6, 2018

Bitter lol

-- GOR MAHIA (@GormahiaLive) November 6, 2018

