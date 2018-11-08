8 November 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Boko Haram Attacks Yobe Community, Torches Houses

By Njadvara Musa

Damaturu — Suspected Boko Haram insurgents in a convoy of three gun trucks attacked Katarko community in Yobe State, torching several houses yesterday about 5pm.

Katarko is farming and herding community, 21 kilometres south of Damaturu, the state capital.

Amsami Modu, a resident, who fled the community to Gujba for safety, disclosed that the terrorists burst into the village through a cattle route.

"I was returning from the farmland when the insurgents started shooting sporadically into the air. An exchange of gunfire ensued with troops at a military post."

"The soldiers fled for safety, as they were overpowered by gun trucks laden with Rapid Propelled Grenades (RPG)."

He said that while fleeing the village, he saw a thick black smoke from torched houses ascending the sky.

Asked whether lives were lost, Modu said: "I cannot tell you right now, because, as the insurgents exchanged gunfire the with soldiers, I had to run for dear life towards Gujba."

Yobe police command could not confirm yesterday's attack, as several calls and messages to the Commissioner of Police, Sumonu Abdulmaliki, were not responded to.

