Nigeria: We're Fixing Nigeria After Mismanagement, Says Buhari

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration is trying to organise the country after mind-boggling mismanagement of the nation by previous governments who frittered away the resources from 1999 to 2014.

"We are trying to organise the country. The extent of mismanagement we met when we came was mind-boggling," he said.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, while receiving a group from the South-East under the aegis of One on One Nigeria, added: "Many times, I have spoken about the tremendous resources available to us between 1999 and 2014, and how they were frittered away. If only they had used just 25 per cent of them on road, rail and power, Nigerians would not bother about whoever is in power.

The group, led by Chief Chido Obidiegwu, said it had keenly observed the strides of the Buhari administration nationwide, particularly in the South-East.

"It is now payback time. We have seen the work being done on the long-abandoned Second Niger Bridge, roads are being constructed in many parts of the region, and we believe there is every reason to support you for a second term."

The group said it was going to mobilise south-easterners to massively vote for him, believing that one good turn, deserves another in 2023.