8 November 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'Many School Children Can't Speak Mother Tongue'

By Misbahu Bashir

The Director of Merry Bell Academy, Jikwoyi, Abuja, Mrs Gloria Jeremiah Peter has said a good number of school children raised in urban areas cannot converse in their mother tongue.

She said children prefer to speak in English even at home.

She made the remark during the school's cultural day celebration on Saturday, where she noted that parents spoke to their children in English Language at the earlier age and hardly taught them their family heritage.

She explained that the cultural day was meant to teach children about cultural diversity and to build self confidence in them.

She urged schools to promote cultural activities with a view to fostering unity and peace among the people.

"We organized this day so that our children will know their culture and heritage and be able to communicate effectively. It will also help promote the unity of the country. Our parents should teach our children their languages, and also expose them to their food. You notice that our children reject our native food and would rather go for Indomie," she said.

