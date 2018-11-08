Malawi: Unhygienic School Feeding Programme Raises Concerns in Karonga

Some parents in Karonga have expressed dissatisfaction with the school feeding programme in primary schools, saying it is becoming unhygienic for their children.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, one of the concerned parents Anastanzia Mwafulirwa alleged that the programme at Karonga Church of Central Africa Presbetyrian (CCAP) Primary School is contributing to the suffering of many pupils from diarrhoea-related diseases.

Mwafulirwa said the flour used for preparing the porridge at the school in most cases is rotten, which leads to stomach disorders in many children.

"We are not happy with the way this porridge is being prepared here. Our children are at risk of contracting diarrhoea and other related diseases" she said.

However, Karonga CCAP Primary School head teacher Prince Kapepa said it is not true that the school provides unhygienic porridge to pupils.

He said apart from teachers, the school management committee ensures that they provide hygienic food to pupils.

"We always provide good porridge to pupils but the big challenge is that some of them do not use spoons, but leaves when eating the porridge. These leaves are sometimes dirty," said Kapepa

He advised parents to take a leading role in teaching their children how to prevent diseases.

Malawi Government, through Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, with support from World Food Programme (WFP), started the school feeding programme in 1994 in Dedza on a pilot phase.

It was introduced to reduce dropout rate among pupils, among other things.