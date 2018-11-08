Seychelles: 9 Seychellois Artists Whose Works Are On Display At Kenwyn House

A new gallery recently opened its doors to art lovers in one of Seychelles' iconic landmarks, Kenwyn House. It features the artwork of nine local artists varying from landscapes, paintings inspired by the flora and fauna of the islands and abstract work.

SNA looks at the first batch of artists, whose works are on display until January.

Frances Chang Him

Residing at Bel Ombre, Chang Him's love for drawing started between 3 and 4 years old. Her preferred style is acrylic which she fell in love with in her teenage years. Though she did not attend any art school, Chang Him's work displays true technique and talent.

Her first exhibition was one organised by the National Arts Council in 2015. In 2017, she participated in the Seychelles Biennale where she won the 'Local Prominent Artist' award.

James Agricole

Agricole is a multidisciplinary artist whose work vary from realism to semi-realism and abstract impressionism. Some of his paintings can easily be identified in the gallery as they were put together using a technique called pointillism -- a method of painting in which small, distinct dots of colour are applied in patterns to form an image.

His first solo exhibition was held in Abu Dhabi in 2016 but has participated in many group exhibition. As an artist, Agricole has won some competitions which included SUBIOS -- Seychelles underwater festival - in 1996 and the Seychelles Olympics art competition.

Egbert Marday

The painter-sculptor self-taught his way into the world of art but later follow a course in fine art at the University of Saskatchewan and Concordia in Canada. Strongly using mix media, Marday uses acrylic, oil, pastel and applies collage, wood, metal and other materials to his artworks, giving them a defined, textured finish.

The interaction of a group of people in daily activities in Seychelles greatly inspires his work in which he "paints their souls, joys, pains, toils and hopes."

Michelle Griffiths

The work of Griffiths -- a Seychellois artist who grew up in New Zealand -- comprises of beautifully observed and rendered plants and flowers. Many of the scenes she puts to canvas come from her imagination and the gardens around her home.

Other than her love for painting nature, Griffiths also creates abstract works which she incorporates forms found in nature and inspiration drawn from sounds and emotions.

She is a full-time artist and can be found working from her studio in Providence, Mahe.

Michael Adams

Adams, who came to live in Seychelles in 1972, is inspired by the beauty of Seychelles and its people. He mostly uses watercolour or oil colour in his paintings, each aimed at creating a specific atmosphere.

'Mynah birds don't ear chillies in lent' and 'Kenwyn House' are the two artworks he has hanging in the iconic landmark of Seychelles. His work has featured on the cover of Cable and Wireless phonebook, phone cards and book covers among others.

His artworks can be found on his website.

Alyssa Adams

Born in Seychelles, the daughter of Micheal Adams showcases two artworks in the exhibition - 'Lime Orchard Anse aux Poules Bleues, Mahe, Seychelles' and 'Reflections'.

Growing up surrounded by the vibrant artwork of her father and the beauty of Seychelles, Alyssa Adams paints from emotion. This means that she not only paints what she sees but also what she feels. Her limited palette compositions are intensely busy.

More of her work can be seen on her website.

Tristan Adams

The older brother of Alyssa Adams, Tristan Adams also has two pieces featured in the gallery - 'Apollo sings to Artemis under Gemini' and 'Tickled pink by the defeat of Eve in a paradise unparallel, Mahe, Seychelles.'

Paying close attention to the details he puts in his work, Tristan Adams paints using watercolour on paper.

He was one of the artists to paint on a tortoise in the Seychelles' pavilion at the Venice Art Biennale in 2017. Tristan Adams started painting 11 years ago and has always loved the sea, all thanks to his years of surfing.

George Camille

Inspired and driven by the Seychelles and the Indian Ocean, Camille has over the last 26 years used etching as the medium for his detailed and figurative works of art.

As a result of living next to the ocean, he expresses the sounds, smells and sight around him through forms and movement in his work. Camille works mainly on copper plates and uses the drypoint and acid bite technique to achieve his style.

His works are mainly limited editions monochrome prints but also includes hand-painted etching, capturing the spirit of the Seychellois life.

Paul Gilbert

Specialising in acrylic painting, Gilbert paints mainly on canvas and plates. He has an admiration for nature and its forms, shapes and colours. Having studied locally at the School of Art and Design, his paintings are based on the Creole way of life. Creole houses, fishermen, beaches and traditional dances are the strong centrepiece in his work.

Gilbert said the process of making art has contributed greatly towards his development as a person, helping him to see what others can't. In some of his paintings he uses photographs whereas, with other, he works directly with the subject.