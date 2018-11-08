8 November 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Senior Chief Chamba of Blantyre Dies

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Senior Chief Chamba of Blantyre has died, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has announced.

The Ministry said Senior Chief Chamba , who names were George Suwedi Somba, died on the early hours Wednesday at Mlambe Mission Hopsital in Blantyre after a long illness.

The the burial arrangements would be communicated later after consultations with the royal family.

Districyt Commissioner for Blantyre, Bernet Nkasala described the late chief as a humble, intelligent and hardworking man.

"He was a hardworking man and that is why government relied on him and that is why he was promoted from Traditional Authority (TA) to Senior Chief. The chief was good at local governance; he made sure he unified his subjects to participate in developmental activities. As a council we are sad, we are mourning and will greatly miss him," the DC pointed out.

The leader was elevated to Senior Chief in November 2013.

