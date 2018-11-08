Malawi: Three Die, Eight Injured At Karonga Fatal Accident

Three people have died while eight others are battling for their lives at Karonga district hospital after involved in a road accident along Karonga-Mzuzu M1 road, police have confirmed.

The development occurred on Wednesday around 6 am occurred at Lulanga Immigration Road Block which is along Karonga-Mzuzu M1 road.

According to the police report, the driver Mr Chimwemwe Mhango was driving from Karonga heading Mzuzu with eleven passengers on board.

Reads the report "Upon arrival at Lulanga Immigration Road Block, the driver failed to stop his motor vehicle at the road block due to excessive speeding as the result he hit a con and swerved to the extreme offside of the road where it overturned three times and stopped some meters away from the main road."

Following the impact one unknown male passenger sustained severe head injury and died on the spot whereby two unknown male passengers died whilst on the the way to Chilumba Rural hospital.

One of the passengers identified as a 29 year old Alick Gondwe from Selewa village, traditional authority Mwamlowe in Rumphi district, sustained upper left leg fracture.

The driver and other eight passengers sustained multiple cuts as well as bruises on different parts of their bodies and all have been referred to Karonga District Hospital for further treatment.