7 November 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Media Watchdog Handled Over 300 Cases in Five Years

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nasra Bishumba

Over the last five years Rwanda Media Commission (RMC) resolved 301 complaints against journalists.

Speaking on a panel at the African Information Day celebrations yesterday, Emmanuel Mugisha, the Executive Secretary of RMC said that though commendable strides have been made over the years, the regulatory body continues to receive people whose complaints in part demonstrated the challenges of the country's media industry.

"These complaints are diverse but are mostly centred on content (by the public), those filed by journalists against fellow journalists, and journalists' complaints against media owners regarding non-payment," he said.

The Executive Secretary of Media High Council (MHC), Peacemaker Mbugiramihigo, told journalists and media stakeholders that the council continues to facilitate journalists with trainings, which has improved content.

"We design training materials tailored on the needs highlighted during training needs assessments and, because of this, we have seen improvement in terms of media content because it is people- centred," he said.

He, however, said that there is need for specialisation if journalists are to cope with the changing tastes and preferences of news consumers.

"We, however, still have a long way to go because when we try to analyse the media, there is knowledge and skills in terms of news gathering and dissemination. But there is still need for specialisation so that they can be competitive enough to meet the expectations of the public," he said.

The conference was followed by a journalism awards ceremony where more than 20 journalists were due to be awarded.

Rwanda

Prosecutors Seek 22-Year Jail Term for Rwigaras

Rwanda prosecutors on Wednesday requested the High Court in Kigali to hand both Diane Shima Rwigara and her mother… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.