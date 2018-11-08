Malawi: Zambian Afro-Jazz Artist to Perform in Malawi December 8, Works With Wambali Mkandawire and Faith Mussa

One of Zambia's renowned Afro-Jazz James Sakala is set to give a thrilling performance at Bingu International Convention Centre on December 8, 2018.

Sakala is coming for the first time as a solo act courtesy of Nthanda Artworks.

The Afro Jazz maestro says he feels honoured coming back to perform as a solo artist. "I feel God has given me a chance to show case What I have as an artist."

Sakala came in Malawi as a guitarist for another Zambian artist Scarlet at Blantyre Arts Festival 2012 edition.

"The Malawi audience should look forward to a Zambian performance at it's best. I come to share my side of culture and to learn a lot from Malawi as well."

The artist has worked with one with the legendary Zambian guitarist Sir Jones Kabanga and Zimbabwean Oliver Mtukudzi and shared stage with the likes of the RnB group Boyz 2 men during Stanbic Music Festival in 2017.

This year he performed featuring Bryan McKnight and Joe Thomas making his appearance at the festival 5 years in a row.

He also did this year's Unstoppable Praise featuring Pastor William McDowell.

Sharing his experiences and what how he wants to impact it on Malawi and the continent through his music, Sakala says "I have always believed that we are one people in Africa, doesn't matter what region you come from. So as an African coming from Zambia, my dream is to spread my culture across the rest of Africa in order to make it richer and get influenced by the richness of other African cultures."

Sakala says while in the country he plans on working with Faith Mussa.

"I know quiet a few but I must mention that as a big fun of Malawi sounds I will be limiting myself to mention who I want to work with. I want to work with anyone that will be available, but I must mention that so far there is arrangements that I might work with the great Faith Mussa."

He adds that a few months ago he was privileged to work with the legendary M'te Dr Wambali Mkandawire when he visited Zambia.

Apart from giving music performance at BICC, Sakala says will be visiting a few orphanages and art schools.

Asked on his impression of Malawi music he explains "The culture and authenticity exhibited really impresses me. I would love that for my country Zambia seeing that, that is not really shown in our work."

Sakala does Christian music. Faith driven and it speaks about positivity and social commentary.

"I mostly sing about what i have been through as a person and how I believe God has brought me this far despite my experiences."

He says he wishes to ask the people of Malawi to come out and support this show so we can exchange happiness and positivity.