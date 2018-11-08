7 November 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Imanishimwe Bags Brace as APR's Perfect Start Hit New High

By Peter Kamasa

The military side have collected a maximum 15 points, and are yet to concede a goal after five match rounds into the 2018-19 Azam Rwanda Premier League season.

Champions APR continued to impress in the Azam Rwanda Premier League as Emmanuel Imanishimwe scored twice in a 2-0 win over Etincelles at Umuganda Stadium on Tuesday.

This was the military side's fifth win - and fifth cleansheet - in a row since the start of the 2018/2019 season on October 19.

Full-back Imanishimwe scored in either half as APR remained the only league side yet to concede a goal, and yet to drop points this season following the goalless draw between Mukura Victory Sports and struggling AS Kigali at Huye Stadium.

Going into match-day 5 on Tuesday, APR and Mukura were joint leaders with 12 points.

Imanishimwe broke the deadlock in the 27th minute before making it 2-0 for Ljubomir Petrovic's black and white outfit in the 65th minute.

"It is always a great feeling to score goals, especially when you are a defender, because it brings more confidence. However, my wish is to see my team winning more games and maintaining the momentum," brace hero, Imanishimwe, said in a post-match interview.

He further noted that: "I am fighting to get back to my best after a series of injuries last season, I believe I will continue to improve and get much better with time."

APR top the table standings with 15 points, two ahead of second-placed Mukura.

Tuesday

Etincelles 0-2 APR

Mukura 0-0 AS Kigali

