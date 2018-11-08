Uganda: Family of Slain Man Reject Suspect's Cash

Luweero — The family of a worker who was murdered at a city lawyer's farm in Luweero District on Sunday have rejected Shs1m the lawyer sent to them as condolence money.

Mr Richard Kiboneka sent the condolence by mobile money transfer through his telephone number after the deceased's burial on Tuesday. The purpose was indicated "mabugo" (condolence fee).

However, the family rejected the money but withdrew it and handed it over to police.

Last Sunday a group of men beat James Kalemera, a worker at Kiboneka's farm in Kayonza village, Butuntumula Sub-county in Luweero, whom they accused of stealing his boss' cattle.

Kalemera succumbed to the injuries shortly after the torture.

It is alleged the men beat him on instructions of Kiboneka who is wanted by police on murder charges.

The money

Mr Salim Zimula, a local councilor, said the money was to help the family with burial expenses.

"The family members sought advice from the local leaders after one of the relatives received the SMS message for Shs1m as condolence money from an individual they believe is directly responsible for the death of James Kalemera. We went to Luweero Central Police Station to update them on this new development. The money was withdrawn and handed to the police investigating officer handling the case file," Mr Zimula told Daily Monitor.

"We are surprised that a man we believe caused the death of our relative had not communicated to the family since Sunday when the incident happened but decides to send money via Mobile Money as condolence," he added.

Mr Zimula said Mr Kiboneka's behaviour was strange as he had not shown up despite Kalemera being his worker and died at his farm.

"Any responsible boss would have sent any of his workers to represent him and possibly deliver an apology to the bereaved family. We are however not very surprised by this suspicious conduct," said Mr Emmanuel Kayise Ssempaka, a resident of Kayonza Village.