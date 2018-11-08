8 November 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Flying Squad Arrest Eight, Recover Six Stolen Vehicles

By Joseph Kato

Kampala — The police Flying Squad Unit (FSU) has recovered six stolen vehicles and arrested eight suspected car thieves.

The arrests followed a rigorous three-week hunt for motor-vehicle thieves.

The detectives tracked down the stolen vehicles during an operation commanded by Detective Assistant Superintendent of police Jimmy Kyambadde in areas of Najjanankumbi on Entebbe Road, Nansana, Ndeeba and Ndejje suburbs.

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, yesterday said FSU conducted the operations after registering several complaints of car thefts.

Recovered items

The recovered vehicles include; a black and blue Toyota Noah with private car number plates UAB 356E and UAW 815Q respectively, two black Toyota Corona cars with number plates UAR 414R and UAJ 716N and a cream Toyota Premio, UBD 792J.

Others are a white Toyota Premio UAX 592 H and a Pear white Klugger UBA 252O

Mr Owoyesigyire said the vehicles were stolen from people's compounds during night hours while others were picked from private parking yards, in public places such as churches, supermarkets and on streets.

"Some armed thugs stole a vehicle from a Chinese national along the highway after they suspected its occupants of having huge sums of money. The criminals later abandoned the vehicle on the roadside and varnished with all the items in it," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

He said the suspects are currently detained at Kampala Central Police Station (CPS).

According to Mr Owoyesigyire, the thugs were found with guns, knives, pangas, iron bars, piles of stones and clubs.

"We have preferred charges of aggravated robbery, robbery, theft and attempted murder," he said.

