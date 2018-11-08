Sudan: AUHIP Chairman Mbeki to Invite Sudan Call to Meeting in Addis

Berlin — The African Union High-level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) chief mediator, former South African President Thabo Mbeki, is expected to summon the leaders of the opposition Sudan Call coalition to a meeting in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa before the end of this month.

The announcement was made at a meeting today in the German capital of Berlin between a delegation of the Sudan Appeal Forces and a delegation from the African Mechanism, headed by Abdul Mohamed.

At the Addis meeting, Mbeki intends to reflect on ways to push the political process in Sudan, according to the delegation representing him at the Bernin meeting.

The two parties agreed at the Berlin meeting that the call for the upcoming Addis Ababa meeting would be comprehensive and not limited to signatories to the AUHIP road map.

Sudan Call - Doha meeting

Arko Minni Minawi, the head of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-MM) and secretary-general of the Sudan Call forces told Radio Dabanga: "The meeting today is aimed at consultation in preparation for the upcoming meeting with the head of the high-level mediation Mbeki".

He explained that the date of the meeting would be based on the outcome of the Berlin meeting today.

A consultative meeting between the SLM-MM leadership and the Justice and Equality Movement JEM led by Dr Jibril Ibrahim is scheduled to be held in the Qatari capital Doha next week.

Both heads of movements are expected to travel to Doha on Sunday November 11.

Minawi told Radio Dabanga that the Doha trip is for the purpose of holding a consultative meeting with the Qatari mediation on the Darfur issue, stressing that the meeting is not for negotiation, but for the purpose of agreeing on the issues of pre-negotiation and the possibility of dealing with the issue of cessation of hostilities.

Salva Kiir

The Sudan Call forces welcomed President Salva Kiir's official announcement of launching a comprehensive peace initiative between the parties in the State of Sudan and Juba hosting the negotiations of the government and the opposition in the coming weeks.

Yesterday, the Sudan Call Forces of confirmed a statement signed by its spokesman, Salah Jalal, commitment to peaceful solutions as one of the options of resistance for a comprehensive peace and a full democratic transition.

The statement also stressed the commitment of Sudan Call with the road map agreement signed with the certification and supervision of the African Union and its high commission led by Mbeki.

He stressed that the forces of Sudan Call will discuss the details of the initiative when it officially arrives for its leadership.

The two sides considered a statement issued by the Secretary of Information with the forces of the Sudan's Salah Jalal Khattab Mbeki's latest call for dialogue with the African High Mechanism, not to put an end to the national dialogue.