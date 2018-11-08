Rwanda: Reparation, Concealing Information Cited as Barriers to Reconciliation

Despite significant progress made by the government to reconcile citizens 24 years since the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the programme still faces some challenges. They include perpetrators who do not want to disclose information about their role in the Genocide and the people who fail to compensate for destroyed survivors' properties.

This was disclosed on Wednesday during a three-day forum that brought together participants from Bugesera, Gasabo and Kicukiro districts. The forum is taking place in Nyamata Sector, Bugesera District.

According to findings published in 2016 by the National Unity and Reconciliation Commission (NURC), unity and reconciliation in the country stands at 92.5 per cent.

Alice Mukarurinda, a Genocide survivor, said that some survivors still have wounds for not knowing where their dead relatives' bodies were dumped.

"It is a shame that after 24 years bodies are still being exhumed, yet the perpetrators have for a long time been encouraged to apologise and speak the truth. There are also cases of parents are still sowing hatred among their children. Families should work towards teaching young people to love one another," she added.

Silas Ntamfurayishyari, a recipient of 2015 Unity and Reconciliation award, and who was also party of the Genocidal army, said that revealing the truth is key to a sustainable reconciliation process.

During the Genocide, Ntamfurayishyari played a big role in saving the lives of over 20 people.

During the forum, the participants discussed remaining challenges and how to engage families in fighting them.

According to Innocent Musore, the Executive Director of Global Initiative for Environment and Reconciliation, the organiser of the forum, said it was a platform where participants will discuss the current issues hindering the progress of unity and reconciliation among Rwandans.