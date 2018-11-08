Rwanda: Senators Praise Clerics for Role in Polls

Senators Tuesday appreciated the role of clerics in preparation of September parliamentary polls, saying they contributed to the success of elections.

The clerics spread messages concerning elections during gatherings. They informed them on voters' registration, updating the lists, among others.

The Senatorial Standing Committee on Political Affairs and Good Governance was in Rwamagana meeting representatives of political parties, religions, special groups.

"Religious people are key partners of the Government," said Gertrude Kazarwa, vice president of the committee.

"If they keep playing their part and we the Government do job as well, we will be joining forces and our country will keep advancing".

Fidele Tuyisenge, from the Orthodox Church, said that besides sensitisation during Sunday gatherings, his church took time to pray for elections.

He added that Rwanda's elections were different from those in many countries around the world.

"Our church is one of those which host many foreign visitors, they always say they do not feel afraid to come to Rwanda during election seasons," he declared

Pastor Jean Baptiste Rekeraho, from African Union Church, said Rwandans today understand that voting is their responsibility, and some of their church members worked as volunteers at polling stations.

He added that he often gets to meet other pastors across the African continent who say that one of Rwanda's achievements was choosing the right president.

Eliane Umutoni, the representative of National Elections Commission in Rwamagana and Bugesera districts, said one of the measures to improve the the quality of elections is more involvement of government's partners in civic education.