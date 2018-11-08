8 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ICC Reprimands James Anderson for Dissent

Tagged:

Related Topics

England fast bowler James Anderson has received an official reprimand and one demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second day's play in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday.

Anderson was found to have violated Article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct, which relates to " showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match ".

Anderson now has two demerit points against his name after he had received one demerit point for showing dissent during the second day of the fifth Test against India at The Oval in September.

The incident happened in the 39th over of Sri Lanka's innings when Anderson showed dissent by first complaining at the umpire's decision and then throwing the ball into the pitch after he had received a first warning from umpire Chris Gaffaney for running on the wicket.

After the match, Anderson admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft. As such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Gaffaney and Marais Erasmus, third umpire S Ravi and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

South African Journalist Angela Quintal, Colleague Back in Their Hotel

Former Mail & Guardian editor Angela Quintal is safe and is back at her hotel after being detained by Tanzanian… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.