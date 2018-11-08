8 November 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Davido Billed to Perform in Liberia November 29

By Robin Dopoe

It is the biggest concert of the year and you ought to be there. Africa's mega star Davido will be in Liberia on November 29 for a grand concert at the SKD Sports Complex.

Attending the concert would give fans an opportunity to see Davido live, an opportunity that might come once in a lifetime. It is not just about seeing the artist but having the opportunity to take red carpet photos with him as he thrills you with a mesmerizing three-hour non-stop performance.

The artist's concert in Liberia, comes months after he had performed at Jay-Z Made in America and One Music festivals respectively. Both festivals witnessed performances from Meek Mill, Post Malone, Fat Joe, Nas, Cardi B and more.

This much anticipated Davido concert will also witness performances from top rated Liberian artists, including Kobazzie, One Music Festival alumni DenG, Christoph, STUNNA and more. Ticket price for this one-day top rated concert ranges from US$5 for around the field, $15 for regular, around VIP $25, VIP$ 50 and VVIP $100.

Since last year, Davido has continued to make history, such as taking his 30 Billion tour to cities across Europe and America and even performing in front of a crowd of 10,000 in Suriname, South Africa, a great achievement for an African artist.

The concert will also witness performances from Mayorkun and other artists who are signed to Davido-owned DMW record label.

