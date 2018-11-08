7 November 2018

Rwanda: Basketball - Espoir Sign Two Players Ahead of New Season

By Damas Sikubwabo

Former national basketball league champions, Espoir BBC, have completed the signing of Olivier Kamilindi and Fabrice Rukundo ahead of the upcoming 2018/2019 season.

Kamilindi signed from champions Patriots and, as with former IPRC-South forward Rukundo, penned a one-year deal.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport on Wednesday by Maxime Mwiseneza, Espoir head coach, who also doubles as the national team's assistant coach.

"It's a done deal, the two will feature for us next season. We believe the new additions will add strength and quality to the team as we bid to challenge for the league title," Mwiseneza told this publication.

He also revealed that the Nyamirambo-based side are considering to make two more signings to further beef up the squad before the league gets underway on November 23.

The six-time champions have not won the league title since 2015 when they clinched the last of their four consecutive titles since 2012.

