Nigeria: Sultan Says Only Dialogue, Truth'll Solve Security Challenges

Abuja — Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar, yesterday, said for the insecurity bedeviling the country to be addressed, Nigerians must resort to dialogue and truth.

Abubakar, who spoke as a special guest of honour at a symposium and book presentation to mark the 70th birthday of the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Martin Luther Agwai, in Abuja, said: "Let us keep preaching dialogue and let us not shy away from telling ourselves the truth because as you all know, the truth shall set us free."

However, the royal father said in spite of what the country was passing through, there was hope.

He added: "When you talk of peace keeping, General Agwai is somebody who played his role in peace keeping, peace enforcement and peace building in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

"It is important that we know what we were, what we are now and what we want to be in future."

On his part, General Agwai said if Nigerians begin to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, all the current challenges will be history.

His words: "How I wish I have answers to Nigeria's current problems. But I would say the most important thing is let us all agree that there is a challenge. If people do not agree that there is a challenge, that in itself is a challenge.

"Then we will all put our heads together and say what is the way forward. And I think the answer to get to that is that all of us must come together, look ahead and try as much as possible to address it.

"If we agree that the past has its own challenges, the way forward, our vision for a new Nigeria and how do we get that new Nigeria, with all of us bringing our ideas together, everything will be over."