8 November 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: We Trust No Govs On Promise to Rebuild Nnamdi Kanu's Father's Palace - Pro-Biafra Groups

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi — Some Biafra agitating groups under the aegis of Coalition of Pro-Biafra Agitators, yesterday declared that they have lost faith in the South East Governors and have therefore, withdrawn their earlier support for them.

The group also declared that it has completely lost faith in Nigerian politics and will no longer allow it's people to involve themselves in any political affairs or functions in Nigeria because the country is projected to continually enslave the people of South East eternally.

The coalition of pro-Biafra groups includes, Biafra Independence Organisation, Igbo Revolutionary Movement, Eastern Peoples Renewal, Biafra Clergy Network and Biafra Security Network.

The group in a statement made available to Vanguard in Nnewi after its consultative meeting at Nsukka, Enugu State, expressed disappointment with South East governors for not commencing work on rehabilitation of the palace of the father of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and non condemnation of the third phase of Operation Python Dance the Nigerian Army will soon commence in South East.

Part of the statement read: "We have resolved that Governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state respectively will not be returned as governors in Igbo land .

"The three first term governors and their counterparts, Chief Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and Chief Willie Obiano of Anambra State are colossal failures, and incompetent to be Igbo political leaders."

