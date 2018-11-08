7 November 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Tanzania: SA Journalist and Media Activist Angela Quintal Interrogated in Tanzania

analysis By Marianne Thamm

South African former editor, Angela Quintal, current Africa Programme Co-ordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists, was taken by unknown people from her hotel in Dar Es Salam, Tanzania, on Wednesday night to be interrogated.

"SOS we are being taken away for interrogation in Dar. We don't know why. Taken Away from Southern Sun Hotel," South African journalist Angela Quintal posted on Facebook around 10pm on Wednesday night.

Quintal is visiting Tanzania, a country where press freedom is threatened by President John Magufuli's regime. Journalists have disappeared while others face suspensions, threats of violence, arrests and bans. Newspapers have been forcibly shut down.

In August 2018 the Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) said at least five newspapers and two radio stations had been suspended for periods ranging from three to 36 months on pretexts including "false information", "sedition" and "threatening national security".

It is believed that the Department of Intentional Relations has raised the matter with the South African High Commissioner in Tanzania.

According to Freedom House, an independent media watchdog, Tanzania's media is rated as "partly free".

Tanzania

