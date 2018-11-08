Rwanda: Gisagara Players Urged 'To Be Hungrier' for More Success

Gisagara Volleyball Club head coach Dominique Ntawangundi has urged his players to be focused and hungrier for success if they are retain the national volleyball league title for a third time running.

The appeal comes just days after the reigning champions edged rivals Rwanda Energy Group (REG) to win the preseason tournament.

The 2018/2019 domestic volleyball season kicks off on November 10.

Champions Gisagara will start the new campaign against IPRC- East.

"We have had good preparations, and are ready for the new season. The target is to keep improving, which means fighting to retain the league title. Claiming the preseason tourney's title was a needed boost of confidence to players," Ntawangundi said.

This was the first tournament and the first title Ntawangundi has won with Gisagara since his appointment as head coach of the club in September.

The Gisagara District-sponsored side will represent the country at the Africa Club Championships this year after their disqualification from last year's edition for failing to beat the deadline to confirm their participation in the premier continental club competition.

In the meantime, the upcoming topflight league season will be two teams short following the recent withdrawals of two former champions UNIK and Kigali Volleyball Club.