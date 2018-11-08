7 November 2018

Radio France Internationale

Central African Republic: Fears of Arms Race As Armed Groups Fight Government

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Till Muellenmeister/IRIN
Anti Balaka fighters at Bangui (file photo).
By Christina Okello

An arms race is building between armed groups in the Central African Republic (CAR) and government forces, according to a new report by a US-based NGO. It warns that a build up in weapons could lead to an escalation in sectarian violence, bloodier than ever before.

"What we've seen since 2018 (...) is that ex-Seleka [Islamic mil:itias] factions are now joining forces, because they are seeing the CAR government getting stronger, and this is a threat," says Nathalia Dukhan, author of The Enough Project's new report: Shifting Alliances, Foreign Interference: Mapping the Web of Armed Groups in the Central African Republic.

The threat began when Russia entered the picture in November last year, authorised by the United Nations to supply weapons to CAR's new EU-trained army.

"As the rebel groups see the government increase its military power, they will also try and maintain their position and increase their military power," Dukhan told RFI.

More on This

This perceived threat has led to new alliances being formed between former foes, with Seleka Muslim groups joining anti-Balaka Christian factions.

Diamonds and gold

Yet these alliances are purely opportunistic, driven by a thirst for power, explains Dukhan.

"Diamond and gold is one of their main sources of income, and a central reason for their local fights and rivalry," she says. "But it's not just mining, it's also pastoralism."

Farmers, like miners, are having to pay money to the different armed groups. Raising taxes and controlling mining revenues are key to their survival.

The money collected is "transformed into arms to kill", comments Dukhan, saying that the armed groups then turn to Sudan or the Democratic Republic of Congo to buy weapons.

In this context, the recent decision by France to sell weapons to the army to help build its capacity, has come under scrutiny.

"It's certainly not a good idea, because armed groups continue to be able to obtain arms in the region," warns Dukhan.

UN unable to restore peace

"This is of course a tricky issue to bring arms into a conflict," reckons Florent Geel, Africa Director of the International Federation of Human Rights.

"But at the same time, the Central African Republic needs to rebuild its own army to face rebels and armed groups," he told RFI.

"Hundreds of civilians are killed because of a lack of capacity of the UN to bring back security. "

An attack in May against a Roman Catholic church in the capital Bangui, underscored just how volatile the security situation is.

At least 16 people were killed and 99 others injured when men allied with the Seleka, whose takeover of Bangui five years ago set off the country's continuing conflict, stormed the Notre Dame de Fatima church.

"The Central African authorities have a right to protect themselves," continues Geel. "It's their country, they have a right to try to reestablish securit, but not in any manner and under any circumstances."

More on This

Efforts to Rebuild National Army Continue - Defense Minister

Throughout nearly six years of civil war, the Central African Republic’s military has struggled to restore peace.… Read more »

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.