Rwanda: NRS Pushes for Review of Reintegration Plan for Former Delinquents

There is need for concerted efforts to ensure smooth and sustainable reintegration of people, mainly the youth, who go through rehabilitation process due to drug addiction.

The call was made by officials from the National Rehabilitation Service (NRS) during a consultative meeting with stakeholders to discuss the reintegration framework of graduates from rehabilitation centres and management of transit centres across the country.

Aimée Bosenibamwe, the Director General of NRS, said efforts to attain a delinquency free society won't be successful if all players do not work together.

"That's why we call upon all concerned stakeholders to put much effort in the reintegration of graduates from rehabilitation centres so that we deal with the problem in a sustainable way," he added

He said that some young people who were once taken to rehabilitation centres like Iwawa Rehabilitation and Vocational Training Centre later return to their old habits.

Since 2010, over 16,000 delinquents have been rehabilitated in Iwawa Rehabilitation and Vocational Centre and other centres across the country.

Upon graduation, they are supported to be fully reintegrated in society and become productive citizens.

The NRS, in collaboration with stakeholders, mainly districts, have rolled out a raft of initiatives that support the reintegration of graduates from rehabilitation Centres.

They include creation of graduates' forums at the sector and district levels, creation of forums for graduates' parents at district level, and establishment of reintegration committee at sector and district levels.

Others include integration of graduates into cooperatives, provision of start-up toolkits for graduates and linking them with stakeholders who provide job opportunities.

NRS also challenged institutions such as districts, religious groups, financial institutions, among others, to actively play their role in reintegrating former delinquents.