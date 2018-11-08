Guinea Honours ED

Guinea Conakry President Alpha Condé on Tuesday decorated President Mnangagwa with the Grand Cross Award in recognition of the growing friendship and solidarity between his country and Zimbabwe.

Speaking soon after receiving the award during a banquet hosted for him by his Guinea counterpart, President Mnangagwa said it was a symbol of everlasting friendship.

"lt is indeed a great honour to receive the Grand Cross Award on this occasion of my visit to the historic pan-African country of the Republic of Guinea. I receive this esteemed award on behalf of Government and the Republic of Zimbabwe and indeed on my own behalf with great humility and pride. The Grand Cross Award is a symbol of everlasting friendship and solidarity that exists between our two countries which predates our independence," said President Mnangagwa.

The President, who ended his two-day State visit last night, said the friendships must translate into strong economic ties.

"I am confident that the friendship and fraternal relationship will translate into strong economic ties through our bilateral relations as well as the various frameworks within the African Union and the United Nations," said President Mnangagwa.

He said it was important to pursue the vision and ideology of Africa's founding fathers, which sought to achieve unity, peace and development on the continent.

"Your Excellency Cde President, this decoration (Grand Cross Award) is indeed a momentous occasion in relations of our two countries and of great value to me personally. May we continue in this spirit of brotherliness and togetherness as we journey towards uplifting the quality of life of our people and the economic prosperity of our two countries," said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa arrived here on Monday at the invitation of President Condé.

He used his visit to seek Guinea Conakry's help in the removal of illegal Western sanctions which are hurting the economy.

Zimbabwe has been under the illegal Western sanctions for nearly two decades now.

President Mnangagwa, who was accompanied by Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, who is the Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Cain Mathema, returned home yesterday evening.

At the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to welcome him were Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri, State Security Minister Owen Ncube and other Government officials.