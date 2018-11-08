8 November 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Firm Introduces Security System

Nations Hardware and Electrical, which is in partnership with a Chinese conglomerate Hikivision, has introduced a wireless security alarm system in Zimbabwe to cater for both company and home security needs.

The Hikivision alarm system, is wireless and can be integrated into CCTV systems and accessed from anywhere in the world by using a mobile application.

The new alarm system can be used for high-end profile companies and home security for the upper end of the market.

Equipped with facial recognition, biometric scanners and pin and card support, the systems are futuristic in their ease of use while maintaining absolute security.

Recently Nations Hardware and Electrical and Hikivision conducted an intensive training session for installers to introduce them to the new system and provided them with necessary training and practice required for successful installations.

In an interview on the sidelines of the training workshop, Nations Hardware and Electrical sales and technical manager Dusty Mohamed said: "Integrated into the (alarm) system is time and attendance functionality along with many essential other features. It is a one stop replacement that tackles multiple challenges in a workplace.

"Having committed to ensuring that Zimbabweans are at par with market trends in CCTV and security systems we have been pulling out all the stops and going further by introducing key industry products in alarms and access control.

"As Nations Hardware and Electrical is working closely with our partners to make technology more affordable to both companies and individuals. We are a proudly Zimbabwean company and encourage and promote buying local and helping to build our economy.

"It is for this reason that Nations provides full support on all products procured from our stores, from pre-sales all the way through to assisting you with any technical difficulties you may experience after sales. We guarantee to be there for you whenever you need us.

"This is an offer that most other companies selling illegally acquired products cannot offer so be sure to ensure you purchase your Hikivision products through a reputable, authorised dealer."

After the launch of the alarm in South Africa, Zimbabwe becomes the first African country to get the Hikivision Alarm Kit for distribution.

