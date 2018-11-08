Zimbabwe: Free Democracy Lecture for Minister Mathema

Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) founder, Trevor Ncube has offered free lectures on democracy to Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Cain Matema following his threats to crush any opposition uprising against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Posting on his twitter today, Ncube reminded Mathema that public protests form the basis of democracy which the government has a duty to provide security against property damages as well as members of the public.

"Dear Minister Cain Mathema, Public protests are part of a vibrant democracy. Democracy by nature is sometimes noisy and messy. Your role is to ensure protests are peaceful. Provide protection for the peaceful protesters, private property and members of the public. Thank you."

Human rights lawyer, Fadzayi Mahere threw a jibe at the state reminding them of the events of November 2017 in which the popular slogan was "the voice of the people is the voice of God".

"November 2017: The voice of the people is the voice of God. November 2018: The voice of the people must be crushed," she wrote on her twitter.

Chamisa has insisted several times that his intended protests will be peaceful, a message he is carrying to his party followers during his countrywide 'Thank You Rallies.'