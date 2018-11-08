8 November 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Free Democracy Lecture for Minister Mathema

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Costa Nkomo

Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) founder, Trevor Ncube has offered free lectures on democracy to Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Cain Matema following his threats to crush any opposition uprising against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Posting on his twitter today, Ncube reminded Mathema that public protests form the basis of democracy which the government has a duty to provide security against property damages as well as members of the public.

"Dear Minister Cain Mathema, Public protests are part of a vibrant democracy. Democracy by nature is sometimes noisy and messy. Your role is to ensure protests are peaceful. Provide protection for the peaceful protesters, private property and members of the public. Thank you."

Human rights lawyer, Fadzayi Mahere threw a jibe at the state reminding them of the events of November 2017 in which the popular slogan was "the voice of the people is the voice of God".

"November 2017: The voice of the people is the voice of God. November 2018: The voice of the people must be crushed," she wrote on her twitter.

Chamisa has insisted several times that his intended protests will be peaceful, a message he is carrying to his party followers during his countrywide 'Thank You Rallies.'

Zimbabwe

Former Minister Kasukuwere's Trial Fails to Kick-Off Again

Former local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere's corruption trial again failed to kick-off Wednesday over the… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.